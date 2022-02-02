Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,777 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $112,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.