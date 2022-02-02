Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $106,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,004,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.22 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $114.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

