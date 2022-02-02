Geode Capital Management LLC Has $36.67 Billion Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,670,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after buying an additional 898,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

