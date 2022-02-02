Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $108,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

