Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 201,846 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $119,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $5,630,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after acquiring an additional 503,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

