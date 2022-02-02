Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Announces Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

GNW traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 77,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,218. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 32.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 68,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

