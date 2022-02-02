Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Announces Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.
GNW traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 77,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,218. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
