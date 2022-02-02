Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in January

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNFTF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

