Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in January

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNFTF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
About Genfit
