General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

