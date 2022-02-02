Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Down 31.2% in January

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the December 31st total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 27,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,795. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a P/E ratio of 193.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNSS shares. Stephens started coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 44.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

