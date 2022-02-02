GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $43.19. Approximately 24,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,498,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

