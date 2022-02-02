GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) Announces GBX 1.58 Dividend

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GABI stock opened at GBX 100.05 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.64. The company has a market capitalization of £440.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 80.50 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 106.63 ($1.43).

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

