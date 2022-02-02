GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells $92,000.00 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GBS alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $164,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 300,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $606,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:GBS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 201,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53. GBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GBS Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GBS by 555.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GBS by 890.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.