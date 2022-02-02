GameCredits Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,795.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. GameCredits has a market cap of $19.71 million and approximately $50,795.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00297852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,556,087 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

