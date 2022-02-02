Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 400 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 6.38% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 105,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,208,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 35,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $250.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

