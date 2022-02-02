Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $10.77 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

