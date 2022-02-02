Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.45% of Badger Meter worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of BMI opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

