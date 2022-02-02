Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLXZ stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.60. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

