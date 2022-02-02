Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.52 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

