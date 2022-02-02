Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.84 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $153.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.65 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

