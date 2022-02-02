Gabelli Funds LLC Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.23. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

