Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.