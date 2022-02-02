GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,875 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.