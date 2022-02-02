GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 160.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,919,000 after purchasing an additional 97,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

