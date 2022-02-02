GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 17,139 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco acquired 14,184,414 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $588,653,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.75%.

SC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

