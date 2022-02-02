GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 4.75% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCAE. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAE opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

