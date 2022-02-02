GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $260,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.38.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day moving average of $187.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

