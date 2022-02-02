GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Cuts Holdings in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,247 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50,711 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 186,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Yatra Online, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.94.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

