GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 88,500 Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $579,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,138,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,145,000.

NASDAQ:OXACU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38.

