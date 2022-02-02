GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHBC. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 822,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 749,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,868,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,870,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,849,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,097,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of DHBC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. DHB Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.