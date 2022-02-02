FY2023 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will earn $5.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

