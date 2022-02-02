FY2022 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Haynes International in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Haynes International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after buying an additional 161,346 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 58.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International in the third quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the third quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the third quarter worth about $1,631,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

