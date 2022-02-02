FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Raised by Analyst

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CATY opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.30. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

