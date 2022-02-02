FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Boosted by Analyst

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $6.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.93. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.42.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.82. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

