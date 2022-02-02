FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Issued By Cormark

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

TSE KRR opened at C$4.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$622.95 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.14. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$68.36 million for the quarter.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

