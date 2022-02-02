FY2021 EPS Estimates for IsoPlexis Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IsoPlexis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.07). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IsoPlexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

ISO opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

