FY2021 EPS Estimates for Homology Medicines, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Homology Medicines in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.71). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

FIXX stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.60. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 627.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.