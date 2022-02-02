FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLX. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CSFB raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.11.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$32.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$51.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.48.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

