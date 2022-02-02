FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agile Group Holdings Limited Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agile Group in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agile Group’s FY2022 earnings at $11.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGPYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of AGPYY opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

