FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Village Farms International, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.95 million, a PE ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 3.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Village Farms International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $708,000. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

