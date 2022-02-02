FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Issued By KeyCorp

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qurate Retail in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.