FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $271.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.21.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071 over the last 90 days. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 217,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FS Bancorp by 103.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 208,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 102.4% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 201,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 109.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 90,794 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

