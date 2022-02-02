frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,369,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,789,000 after acquiring an additional 58,136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,257,000 after buying an additional 820,302 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 41.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

