Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.41) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.43) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON FRAS opened at GBX 746 ($10.03) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of -146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.90. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 436.80 ($5.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 827 ($11.12). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 743.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 680.20.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

