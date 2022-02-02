Franklin Resources (LON:BEN) Trading Down 1.3%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (LON:BEN) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.75 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.51). 275,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,789,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.52).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.64.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, insider David Harris purchased 100,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($24,200.05).

Franklin Resources, Inc is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.