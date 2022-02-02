Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 478,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FELE traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.40. 4,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

