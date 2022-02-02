Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 478,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.
In related news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FELE traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.40. 4,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
