FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down to $40.31

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.31, but opened at $39.17. FOX shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 7,894 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FOX by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,460,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 50.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

