Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $136.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $72.45 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

