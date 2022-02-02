Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes $774,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $353.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $304.52 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

