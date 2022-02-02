Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,002 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

