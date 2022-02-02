Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:SONY opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

